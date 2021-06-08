3 MCAs injured in another day of chaos at Kisii assembly

Kisii Speaker David Kombo

Kisii Speaker David Kombo is pictured just before getting into his car on June 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Police hurled teargas in a bid to disperse the group, forcing MCAs and staff to flee the assembly, which has been chaotic for close to a year.

Three members of the Kisii County Assembly suffered injuries when a fracas broke out in the chamber on Tuesday morning as a group planned to elect a new Speaker.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Homa Bay closes health office after 5 staff contract Covid-19

  2. Fight for clerk's office threatens to divide Nairobi assembly

  3. Case of patient's death during medic's party to go before Senate

  4. Drama as Bungoma assistant chief escapes lynching

  5. 3 MCAs injured in another day of chaos at Kisii assembly

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.