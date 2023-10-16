20 students of Amabuko School still admitted in hospital

A multi-agency team was activated in Kisii on Monday after 120 students of Amabuko Mixed Secondary School were taken ill and rushed to various hospitals for treatment.

The affected students complained of diarrhoea and stomach upsets. They were treated in Kisii and Nyamira county hospitals before some were allowed back to school to resume studies.

Administrators and education officers as well as medics from Masaba South Sub-County visited the school.

Masaba South Medical Officer of Health Dr Evans Monda said that students who had recovered returned to school.

"We were informed about the students today (yesterday) at around 4am. We were told the students were having diarrhoea after complaining of stomach aches. We rushed there with our team and have stabilised them," said Dr Monda.

It was not immediately established what caused the illness. However, the medic said they had collected samples from the students' stool and the food they had eaten the previous day for laboratory tests to ascertain whether it was food poisoning or contamination.

By Monday evening, 20 students who had exhibited severe diarrhoea were still admitted to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH).

The facility's Chief Executive Officer Dr Mariita Oimeke confirmed that they had received the students at the hospital.

Other hospitals which are treating the affected students included Gucha Hospital, St Catherine Ichuni Mission Hospital, Keroka Sub County Hospital and Gesusu Sub-County Hospital.

Wilfred Omuko, a parent of one of the students, expressed his dissatisfaction in the manner in which the school has handled the matter.

Mr Omuko claimed that he had called the school to inquire whether his child was affected but was told that he was not.

Upon arrival at the school, however, he found out that his son was among the sick students.

"There is no need of teachers lying to us over a serious matter like this. I had been told that my son was not among those affected when I called but I decided to go to the school only to find that he was also unwell," the parent said.

The school’s principal Rawlings Juma said they are trying to bring the situation under control.

"I will call you, but there has been a problem," Mr Juma told the Nation on the phone.

He did not divulge more details.

Ichuni Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Wycliffe Siocha assured parents that no student was in danger.

The MCA, school administration and education officers from Nyaribari Masaba Sub-County took time to assure the parents who had thronged the institution to check on their children.

"There is no cause for alarm. The students have been treated and as you can see, some have returned to class and are eager to write their end term examinations," Mr Siocha said.

The incident at Amabuko adds to the recent cases of learners falling ill while in school.

Early this month, a mysterious disease hit Eregi Girls High School in Kakamega County, leading to the hospitalisation of more than 100 students.

It was later established that the disease in which students suffered paralysed limbs hysteria. County health officials said that end of term examinations sparked the illness.

In July, over 163 students of Ikonge PAG Girls Secondary School, Nyamira County, fell ill and were admitted to hospital.