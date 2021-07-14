Young mother, 22, accused of dumping newborn baby in a toilet

The body of the infant was retrieved on Monday night.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

The body of a newborn baby, who has been missing for seven days, has been found dumped in a church toilet in Kiandai village, Kirinyaga County.

