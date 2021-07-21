Woman injured in suspected arson attack in Kirinyaga

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she suffered serious burns in a suspected arson attack at Kirimara village in Kirinyaga county.

The victim Grace Wathuia 45, was sleeping in her house but at around 5am she woke up when she heard a loud noise, only to see a huge fire inside her home.

She hurriedly escaped through the window with burns all over her body and raised an alarm, attracting scores of neighbours who fought the fire for hours and managed to put it out but nothing was salvaged.

Ms Wathuia was rushed to Kimbimbi Sub-County hospital and admitted for treatment.

She sustained 46 per cent burns but medics said she was responding well to treatment.

"We managed to rush the victim to the hospital and hopefully she will recover," area chief Naftaly Ndege said.

The victim's sister, Lucy Kaburi said she received the sad news with great shock.

"My sister lost her husband two years ago and I don't know why the criminals wanted to eliminate her," said Ms Kaburi.

Family members said property worth more than Sh500,000 was destroyed during the incident.

Clothes, beds, mattresses and other items belonging to the victim were reduced to ashes.

Deliberate attack

Witnesses said it was likely that unknown criminals deliberately petrol-bombed the house in a bid to eliminate the victim who had been living alone after her husband passed away two years ago.

"We also heard a loud noise and we suspect the attackers hurled a petrol bomb at the victim's house and took off," one of the residents said.

Mwea East police boss Mr Daniel Kitavi said detectives rushed to the scene and found the house completely destroyed but have commenced investigations.

Mr Kitavi said police want to establish whether it was an arson attack or not.

"At the moment we can't tell what caused the fire. We are piecing up information so that we can establish what really transpired," said Mr Kitavi.