Woman, 45, raped and killed in Kirinyaga

A 45-year-old woman has been raped and strangled to death in Kangai area in Kirinyaga County.

The body of Njeri Gatimu was found lying near Thiba on Saturday morning.

According to family members, their kin was last seen on Friday evening as she went to Karii market to buy tomatoes. She is suspected to have been attacked as she returned home from the market.

"We were shocked when news spread that the body of our kin was found dumped near a river," said Mr Njiru Wambu.

Residents, who lamented that insecurity was on the rise in the area , called for intensified night police patrols.

Mwea East Sub-county Police boss Daniel Kitavi said investigations had been launched into the murder.

He asked the residents to volunteer information that can assist the police in apprehending the woman’s killers.