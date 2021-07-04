We’ve lost Sh120m due to Covid, Kirinyaga bar owners say

Kirinyaga Bar Owners Association Chairman Anthony Mucheke

Bar owners from Kirinyaga County during a press briefing on July 3, 2021. They said they have lost an estimated Sh120 million since last year due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Bar owners in Kirinyaga County have lost an estimated Sh120 million since last year due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Police officers shot, injured outside city pub

  2. Eldas MCA Ibrahim Abass dies after short illness

  3. Missing Migori teacher found murdered

  4. Ruto ally eyes Uasin Gishu governor post

  5. MCA raises alarm over hunger in Kilifi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.