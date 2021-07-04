We’ve lost Sh120m due to Covid, Kirinyaga bar owners say

Bar owners in Kirinyaga County have lost an estimated Sh120 million since last year due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Kirinyaga Bar Owners Association Chairman Anthony Mucheke, the disease has dealt a big blow to their businesses.

While speaking to journalists in Samson Corner, Mwea East Sub-County, the traders lamented that they have even laid off some of their workers because they cannot afford to pay their salaries.

"We have incurred heavy losses since March last year when the disease was reported in the country," Mr Mucheke stated.

The traders said they may be forced to close down their businesses if urgent measures are not taken to cushion them against the effects of Covid-19.

No profits

"We no longer make profits and we may be forced out of business," added Mr Mucheke.

The traders pleaded with the government to change opening hours for bars so that they can break even.

"We are only required to operate our bars for two hours which is not enough. For us to do good business, we should be allowed to sell alcoholic drinks for at least six hours," another trader, Fredrick Kinyua, said.

They traders narrated how life has been difficult for them and their families due to Covid-19.

"We can't raise enough money to educate our children and meet other financial obligations because our businesses have been affected by Covid-19," said Mr Kinyua.

Bank loans

The traders said they are unable to repay bank loans and they now fear their properties may be auctioned.

At the same time, the traders accused the county government of charging them exorbitant business levies, worsening the situation.