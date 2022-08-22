Waiguru to take oath on Thursday 

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will be sworn in on Thursday following her re-election in the August 9 polls.

Preparations for the swearing in ceremony are on.

County Secretary Joe Muriuki said the ceremony will take place at Kimiigua Youth polytechnic.

Ms Waiguru recaptured her seat in the hotly contested gubernatorial elections.

She was declared the winner of the polls by the County Electoral manager Jane Gitonga at the Kerugoya Catholic hall under tight security.

Ms Waiguru who was defending her seat on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket garnered 113,088 votes against her closest rival Wangui Ngirici's 105,677 Ngirici was running as an independent candidate.

As the results of the gubernatorial polls which were marred by violence were being announced, General Service Unit (GSU) officers kept guard in and outside the hall to counter any possible eventuality.

Tension mounted as the heavily armed red beret security officers patrolled the area surrounding the County tallying centre and Kerugoya town streets.

However, Mrs Ngirici was conspicuously absent during the release of the results.

Immediately after the results were released Ms Waiguru said she will focus on her development agenda.

She thanked the residents for turning out in large numbers to vote for her.

"I'm excited following the victory. I owe my win to the residents who voted for me overwhelmingly," she said.

She dismissed claims by Mrs Ngirici that the polls were rigged in her favour.

She said Ngirici has a right to challenge her victory in court.