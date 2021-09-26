Kirinyaga needs more Covid jabs ahead of Mashujaa, says Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has appealed for more Covid-19 vaccine doses as the county prepares to host this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The governor appealed to the Ministry of Health to supply the county with 100,000 doses of Covid 19 vaccines to ensure residents have immunity against the virus before the celebrations take place.

Ms Waiguru said the county plans to vaccinate at least 30 per cent of its adult population by October 20.

She said the number of those seeking to be vaccinated has surged while the supply is still low.

"We do not want a repeat of what happened in Kisumu where after the celebrations there was increased infections and deaths. We must ensure that our people are protected and this can only happen if we have an adequate supply of the vaccines," she said.

Covid deaths

She said the number of deaths in the county has risen and increased vaccination would give the population more immunity.

The governor said the county is ready to host the Head of State and other dignitaries who will be attending the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang'uru Stadium but called for increased protection of residents against the coronavirus.

Speaking on Saturday in Kagio, the Kirinyaga governor asked residents to ensure strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols so as to remain safe.

Ms Waiguru said the county has rolled out the administration of the Moderna vaccine in the vaccination centres.

Supply not enough

"Our last supply from the Ministry of Health was 12,040 doses of Moderna and 8,000 of AstraZeneca vaccine and this is not enough for a county that is preparing to host visitors on Mashujaa,” she added.

The county has added vaccination centres from nine to 22 in order to increase access for residents in the interior parts of Kirinyaga.

Ms Waiguru pointed out that all the designated vaccination facilities have the required capacity, including specially trained staff.

She at the same time asked leaders to put aside their political differences so as to ensure the national celebrations are successful.