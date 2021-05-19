Waiguru moves chief officers in bid to improve service delivery

Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who has reshuffled her chief officers in a move she says is intended to ensure delivery of quality services.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has reshuffled her chief officers in a move she says is intended to ensure delivery of quality services.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Chesamisi defies wave of unrest to shine in KCSE

  2. Squatters on ex-PS Kipkulei land risk arrest

  3. Boda boda rider electrocuted in Bungoma 

  4. City Hall to use Sh1.2bn for kiosks, markets upgrade

  5. George Koimburi wins Juja by-election

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.