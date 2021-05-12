Needy Kirinyaga students get Sh32.8 million in bursaries

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on May 11, 2021 signs a dummy cheque for the Sh32.8 million bursaries given to the county’s needy students studying in secondary schools, colleges, and universities.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Tuesday disbursed another Sh32.8 million as bursaries for the county’s needy students studying in secondary schools, colleges, and universities.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Wangamati grilled over Sh6.5m fuel for private cars

  2. State to equip women's prisons with day care centres

  3. Bandits paralyse health services in Baringo

  4. Syombua murder: Man who helped ex-KDF soldier gets five years

  5. Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.