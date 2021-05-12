Needy Kirinyaga students get Sh32.8 million in bursaries

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Tuesday disbursed another Sh32.8 million as bursaries for the county’s needy students studying in secondary schools, colleges, and universities.

The beneficiaries include 7,867 secondary school students, 1,514 in colleges and 1,195 in universities.

While issuing the bursary cheques to the beneficiaries at her official residence, Ms Waiguru said the funds will facilitate the education of vulnerable students identified during an intensive vetting process by bursary committees.

“My government remains committed to supporting the education of our children, the improvement of academic performance in our county and ultimately, the lives of our youth is paramount,” said the governor.

Some of the beneficiaries of the education bursaries given by the Kirinyaga County government. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Covid-19 effects

She said the gesture would also assist some of the most vulnerable households badly hit by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure that learning is not disrupted.

Ms Waiguru encouraged the students to work hard in their studies and fly the Kirinyaga flag high. She at the same time appealed to school principals to continue encouraging their students as they learn.

She said that the disbursement was the last tranche of this year’s bursary kitty of Sh113 million benefitting about 40,000 students.

“The county government will continue supporting the needy students; we have allocated approximately Sh150 million [for bursaries] for the next financial year,” she said.

At the same time, Ms Waiguru appealed to school administrators to ensure that all Covid-19 containment protocols are observed at all times in the learning institutions.