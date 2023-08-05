Waiguru, Ngirici seal 'handshake' deal with hug as Ruto visits

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her political archrival Wangui Ngirici have buried the hatchet and shook hands in Kagio town during President William Ruto's tour of Mt Kenya region.

The two has long been at loggerheads but called a truce and shook hands and hugged each other, much to the amusement of their supporters.

In 2022, Ms Waiguru and Ms Ngirici contested the governor's seat, with the latter losing by a narrow margin.

Since then, the two have not seen eye to eye.

"Mr President, we would like to thank you for appointing our sister Wangui Ngirici as chairperson of the board of the Kenya Seed Company. As Kirinyaga people, we are very happy that you are honouring one of our own," said Ms Waiguru at the Kiburu trading centre.

Nothing could have captured this sentiment better than a photograph taken on Saturday of Governor Waiguru and Ms Ngirici exchanging a handshake and hugs.

The two were seen exchanging pleasantries in Kagio town as various political leaders and members of the public awaited the arrival of President Ruto, who was expected to commission the Sh1.2 billion Kerugoya-Kutus water project in the town.

The gesture has also led many to predict that Governor Waiguru, who is in her last term as governor, may be considering endorsing Ms Ngirici as her successor.

My sister Ngirici

"We are on a journey to transform the agriculture sector and that is why I have appointed my sister Ngirici as the chairperson of the board of Kenya Seeds Company. I urge you, my sister, to do your job well and ensure that there are enough seeds for our farmers across the country," Dr Ruto said in Kagio town.

Ms Waiguru and Ms Ngirici had run strong campaigns full of pomp and colour, with strong advertisements, against each other in the last election.

Ms Waiguru contested on President Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket while Ms Ngirici vied as an independent.

During the campaigns, supporters of the two candidates clashed and exchanged bitter words in public and on social media.

If Governor Waiguru decides to support Ms Ngirici and influence Gichugu's voting bloc on her home turf, Ms Ngirici could easily win the race given her influence in the sprawling, vote-rich Mwea voting bloc.

She could, however, face stiff competition from the first Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi who is expected to seek to recapture the seat in 2027.