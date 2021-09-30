Wang’uru town parking gets facelift ahead of Mashujaa fete

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Monday launched the construction of cabro parking spaces and street improvement project in Wang’uru town as the county prepares to host this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The celebrations will be held at Wang’uru Stadium, which is undergoing renovations.

While addressing Wang’uru town residents during the launch, the governor said that the flagship project will involve laying of approximately 25,000 square meters of cabro, which will create about 600 parking slots for cars.

She said that it will also involve paving of walkways and improvement of the drainage system.

“Part of the project is expected to be completed before the forthcoming Mashujaa Day celebration,” said the governor, noting that the cabro parking will cover both sides of Wang’uru-Gathigiriri road, starting from the T-junction at the highway, to Mwea Rice Mills and Wang’uru Stadium.

It will also cover both sides of the highway from Sidian Bank to the Gathigiriri road junction.

Conducive environment

The Kirinyaga governor noted that the facelift will provide a conducive environment for Wang’uru residents in general, traders, rice millers and hotels and also make the town more attractive to investors and visitors, thus making it a stop-over of choice for people travelling along the highway.

She added that the improved drainage system will create a smooth flow of storm water, thus ensuring that the town does not get flooded when it rains, while the paved streets will ensure a smooth flow of traffic within the town.

Ms Waiguru also said that the project, which will complement the ongoing beautification of Wang’uru town, will be a source of employment for the youth who will be offering skilled and non-skilled labour.

She said that the project is part of her administration’s plan to turn the county’s urban centres into economic hubs.