Wang’uru town parking gets facelift ahead of Mashujaa fete

Wang’uru town

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (holding flag) launches the construction of cabro parking spaces and street improvement project in Wang’uru town.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Monday launched the construction of cabro parking spaces and street improvement project in Wang’uru town as the county prepares to host this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

