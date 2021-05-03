Waiguru receives title deed for county land reclaimed from grabber

Kirinyaga title deed

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (centre) on May 3, 2021 receiving the title deed for a 250-acre piece of public land that was repossessed from a grabber and given back to the county government.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has received the title deed for a 250-acre piece of land that was repossessed from a grabber and given back to the county government.

