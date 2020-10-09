Villagers mourn death of three girls in swimming tragedy

A sorrowful mood engulfed Mutitu village in Embu Friday after three pupils drowned in Kiambere dam, ahead of the reopening of schools on Monday.

The girls were looking after their parents' cattle when the tragedy happened.

They have been identified as Cecilia Muthatie, 12, Nancy Muthoni, 9, and Jane Ngatha, 7.

According to the area chief David Muli, two of the victims are close relatives.

Witnesses said the children abandoned the animals and dived into the dam to swim.

As they swam, they were hit by strong water currents and swept away.

Mary Munywoki, a resident, recollected how the children left behind the animals as it was very hot and rushed to the dam to cool their bodies.

Some residents said they saw the children struggling to come out of the waters and tried to rescue them but they were unsuccessful.

"We acted fast when we saw the children being swept away but we were unable to save their lives," a resident said.

Following the incident, residents embarked on a search for the girls' bodies.

Mr Muli confirmed that the bodies were taken to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary. He said police are investigating the incident.

The administrator said it was unfortunate that such young girls lost their lives.

He asked parents to caution their children against swimming in the dam.

"Parents should let their children know the dangers posed by the dam in order to prevent loss of lives," he said, noting that scores of residents have lost their lives in the dam because of ignorance.