Villagers find body of man who drowned while taking selfie

River Nyamindi in Kirinyaga

River Nyamindi at Mbiri village in Kirinyaga County, where a couple drowned while taking a selfie on April 4, 2021.


By  George Munene

The body of a man who drowned in River Nyamindi, Kirinyaga County, as he took a selfie with his girlfriend on Easter Sunday has been retrieved.

