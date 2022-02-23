Uhuru in Sagana: Jubilee is not dead

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims that the Jubilee Party is on its deathbed.

Speaking to thousands of delegates at the Sagana State Lodge, Kirinyaga on Wednesday, President Kenyatta said that his party is alive and implementing projects under his administration.

“To those who said Jubilee is dead, watch this crowd," he said as delegates present cheered.

President Uhuru Kenyatta greets leaders on arrival at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

President Kenyatta also chided unnamed political players whom he accused of lying to Mount Kenya residents that they will bring development projects, adding that “he will reveal their truths.”

"They have been coming lying that they love you. But I want when you go to decide you do it knowing the truth. It is easy to stand and say the government has not done anything, especially those people who attend rallies...but the people who know what has been done know how the government has touched their lives," he said.

He added: “We must be happy of where we come from. I hear them talk and say Jubilee is dead. I want you to watch on the videos and see what Jubilee has done,” he told the delegates as another speaker took over and started a slideshow presentation of the government's successes in Mt Kenya region.

The President then left the podium for his seat, where he settled down to watch the presentation led by Head of Presidential Delivery Unit Andrew Wakahiu.

He will later return to the stage to address residents.

Listed achievements

Mr Wakahiu listed a number of successes ranging from rail, water, health and the education sectors. At the same time, he slammed Deputy President William Ruto in a veiled statement, noting that "work is done in offices and on the ground, not atop campaign vehicles".

On rail, he said: “The revival of the rail has contributed to transportation of over a million litres of fuel to Nanyuki to serve the Mt Kenya region. The region is also the biggest beneficiary of water, with 114 water projects in the 10 counties in the region.”

On electricity, the PDU boss said that at least 2.5 million people in the region have been connected to power at a cost of Sh45 billion in nine years. However, the Nation could not independently confirm this, among a number of achievements he listed as Jubilee's.

“Over the last nine years, tea frees have earned more than Sh84 billion from tea, Sh16 billion from coffee and Sh13 billion from milk,” Mr Wakahiu claimed.

On health, he said that Kenyatta University hospital is within the region and is treating cancer and saving people the cost of traveling to India for treatment.