Two women suspected of drugging, robbing Kirinyaga man arrested

Two women suspected of drugging a man and robbing him of his money have been arrested in Kirinyaga County.

The suspects believed to be part of a well-organised gang that has been committing various crimes across the country, were seized from their hideouts on Saturday night and taken to Wang'uru Police Station for questioning.

Confirming the arrest, Mwea East police boss Daniel Kitavi said the victim is admitted to Mwea Mission Hospital in critical condition.

According to the witnesses, the man walked into a popular bar in Ngurubani town and ordered beer before he was joined by two smartly dressed women. While the man was in the washrooms, the women allegedly spiked his drink.

The man returned and continued drinking before he collapsed a few minutes later.

The suspects allegedly frisked the man and robbed him of an unknown amount of money, ATM and identity cards and other valuables. The man, who was unconscious, was rescued by other patrons and rushed to hospital.

A witness said he raised alarm when he saw the man lying on the floor of the bar.

“The man could neither speak nor stand up, I think he was drugged," said the witness who declined to be named.

Acting on a tip-off, police stormed a lodging and apprehended the suspects and recovered some drugs. Mr Kitavi said the suspects will be charged in court after police are through with their investigations.