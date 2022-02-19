Two men hacked to death in Kirinyaga bar

Residents of Rukenya village in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after two men were on Saturday found hacked to death in a bar.

The victims had deep cuts in their heads and hands, an indication that they were murdered

Kirinyaga East Sub-county police boss Anthony Wanjuu said it could not be immediately established the circumstances under which the duo met their deaths as the bar had been broken into and property looted. A night guard was also found tied with ropes.

Mr Wanjuu said two blood stained machetes, a bow and an arrow were recovered at the scene.

The victims, whose bodies were taken to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary, are yet to be identified. He said investigations have been launched to establish who killed the two men and the motive behind the heinous act.