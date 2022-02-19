Two men hacked to death in Kirinyaga bar

Police at Rukenya area in Kirinyaga County where two men were found hacked to death.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Residents of Rukenya village in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after two men were on Saturday found hacked to death in a bar.

