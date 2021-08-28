Two killed in Kerugoya town fire

Two people including a three-month-old baby died when a huge fire broke out at Kerugoya town in Kirinyaga County on Friday.

During the Friday night incident, more than 15 rental houses were razed.

According to the witnesses, the fire whose cause could not be immediately established, started at around 9pm and spread fast, leaving a trail of destruction.

The girl and a man were burnt beyond recognition as they slept in different rooms.

Fire fighters from the county government and the police responded fast and fought the fire for hours and before putting it out.

Police took the two bodies to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

Survivors narrated how they lost property worth thousands of shillings and appealed to well-wishers for assistance.

"We have lost everything and we need to be helped," one of the victims said.