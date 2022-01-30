Kirinyaga farmers groups reap big from tomato seedlings demand

Seedling propagation is turning into a profitable venture for farmers in Kirinyaga County in the wake of rising demand for healthy and readily available planting material.

About 60 farmers’ groups have been supported by the county government to establish greenhouse for tomato seedling nurseries for sale to growers in the wake of rising demand.

Kirinyaga is the largest producer of tomatoes in Kenya. The county produces about 63,000 tonnes of tomatoes, earning farmers about Sh1.5 billion annually.

Increased demand for quality, readily available tomato seedlings and good environmental conditions for farming in the area has been driving the rising demand for the seedlings throughout the year.

The seedlings are grown under drip irrigation in the greenhouses.

Extra income

Jane Njeri, the chairperson of Mwihoko Jericho Women Group based in Thiba, Mwea, says their venture into seedling propagation is helping members get extra income to feed their families.

Ms Njeri says due to unpredictable market prices for tomatoes, the group decided to engage in seedling propagation after realising there was a gap in the sector.

“We realised farmers were going all the way to Naivasha to buy readily available propagated tomato seedlings. The demand is high and we are expanding slowly to propagate more seedlings,” she said.

Mr John Njongolo, the chairman of Tebere Ward Community Driven Deployment Committee (CDDC), says hundreds of farmers who are members of the groups undertaking the venture have been trained by experts on how to venture into innovative approaches like seedling propagation.

“The knowledge-based propagation trainings combine horticulture expertise and industry awareness with the use of cutting-edge technology in production of the healthiest plant material,” said mr Njongolo.

Greenhouses ready

Mr Simon Muriithi, the Ngariama Ward CDDC chairman, said four groups in his area are undertaking the project and have already put up greenhouses ready to start planting in two weeks’ time.

“Our main problem in this area normally is unfavourable climatic conditions for propagating seedlings. Now with these greenhouses provided by the county government, we are sure that we will be able to get readily available seedlings for planting and selling throughout the year,” he said.

Governor Anne Waiguru says the farmers have been supported through the Wezesha Kirinyaga empowerment programme to propagate tomato seedlings for sale to growers.

She said in the second phase of the National Agricultural Rural Inclusive Growth (NARIG) projects, tomato growing groups have received Sh30 million for building greenhouses and drip irrigation systems to enable them grow tomato varieties suitable for processing.

The governor said that her administration has been supporting tomato farmers to increase production besides ensuring a favourable market environment.

Tomato factory

She said under the Wezesha Kirinyaga programme, the county government also plans to build a tomato processing factory in Kangai with the aim of enabling farmers to add value to their produce for better incomes.

The governor said with increased tomato production, her administration decided to build its first exclusive tomato market in Makutano.

She said the facility, which will accommodate about 500 traders, is almost complete.

“The market will offer a conducive environment for tomato farmers to aggregate their produce for sale. The market is a great relief because traders who have been selling by the roadside have been displaced by the ongoing expansion of the Kenol-Sagana-Marua dual carriageway,” said Ms Waiguru.