Thugs kill woman in night attack

A woman was brutally killed when armed gangsters raided her home at Giting'a in Kirinyaga County.

Leah Wambura, 50, was pronounced dead on arrival at Kerugoya Referral Hospital where she had been rushed after the Wednesday night attack.

According to the neighbours, the gangsters stormed the victim’s home and stabbed her five times in the chest, sending her sprawling down.

After the attack, the assailants took off, leaving the victim bleeding profusely and writhing in pain.

Neighbours who responded to the distress calls took the woman to the hospital but she passed away on arrival.

"We heard the woman who lived alone screaming and ran to the scene, only to find her badly wounded," said Mr Wachira Kariuki.

It is believed that the attackers just wanted to eliminate Wambura as they did not steal anything from her.

"The attack was well planned and executed," said Mr Kariuki.

A relative, Nancy Kagio, said she learnt of the demise of the victim with great shock.

"I was shocked when I was informed that Wambura was fatally attacked as she was doing her work within the home compound in the evening," said Ms Kagio, a sister to the victim.

Ms Kagio explained her sister was staying alone as her two children are in college.

"The attackers knew that the victim's children were not at home and that is why they ambushed and eliminated her," said Ms Kagio.

Family members called on the police to probe matter.

"We want justice done following the killing of our sister," said Ms Kagio.

Kirinyaga West police boss David Kabena said the motive behind the fatal attack could not be immediately established.

"We have commenced investigations with a view of finding out who killed the woman and the reasons behind the heinous act," said Mr Kabena.

He asked family members to cooperate and volunteer information which could assist detectives expose the killers.

The incident comes barely four days after a man was found murdered at Kaminji in Mwea West Sub-County.

Norman Mwai Wanyoro 47, was clobbered to death as he was sleeping in the house of his employer.

Residents said the gangsters broke into the house at night and set upon the man with rungus, killing him on the spot.

Police are still investigating the matter to unearth the killers.