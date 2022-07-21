Thugs raid school in Kirinyaga, kill watchman and steal cash

A security guard was hacked to death when gangsters raided a secondary school in Kirinyaga County.

Peterson Karimi, 60, succumbed to injuries he suffered when he was attacked with crude weapons at St Francis Waigiri Day Secondary School in Kirinyaga Central constituency.

Police said the gangsters stole two computers and Sh27,000 in cash in an incident that shocked teachers and students.

The gangsters were believed to have struck at around 3am, taking the guard by surprise.

They stuffed pieces of clothing in his mouth, tied up his hands and dragged him into the school kitchen, where they slashed him to death.

They then broke into the administration block and looted property and cash before escaping.

When teachers and students arrived in the morning, they found the guard lying in a pool of blood and doors to the administration block damaged.

Learning was disrupted as shocked students rushed to the scene to view the body of the guard.

Area police boss Stephen Wambua said his officers rushed to the scene and found the guard dead with deep cuts in his head.

"We were informed by one of the teachers about the raid which left the guard dead," said Mr Wambua.

He said the body was taken to the Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary, as detectives started investigating the killing.

Mr Wambua said the matter was being treated as violent robbery.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with police and volunteer information that could help detectives in their investigations.

Some parents said the robbery was well planned and executed.