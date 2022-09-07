Three women arrested for ‘drugging’ Catholic nun, ‘stealing’ Sh17,000

Kirinyaga police are holding three women accused of drugging a Catholic nun and robbing her of Sh17,000.

They were seized by boda boda riders on Tuesday evening soon after they allegedly committed the offence and handed over to the law enforcers.

The suspects are being questioned at the Kagio Police Station.

Witnesses said the suspects confronted the nun as she was buying fruits at the Kagio market and greeted her.

The three then sprayed the nun with a chemical, sending her sprawling down unconscious.

Sped off

They bundled her into their car and sped off, as traders in the usually busy market watched in disbelief.

But boda boda riders who got wind of what had happened gave chase and caught up with the suspects.

They rescued the nun and alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and took away the women for questioning.

The nun, who complained of dizziness, was rushed to a hospital and later narrated her ordeal to the police and recorded a statement.

Kirinyaga Police Commander Mathew Mang'ira said the stolen cash was recovered.

He observed that the women had been involved in criminal activities in the area and asked residents who had fallen prey to the suspects to report to the police and record statements.

But he advised nuns and residents against talking to strangers, especially in crowded markets.

Unconscious nun

Margaret Wairimu, who witnessed the incident, said she saw the unconscious nun being dragged into the car by the women before being taken away.

"Immediately after the incident, the nun's driver arrived at the market and asked us where she was and we told him that she had gone with the three women," Ms Wairimu said.

She said the driver became suspicious that something was amiss when the nun failed to return to her vehicle.

"The driver parked his boss’ vehicle a few metres from the market and waited for her to buy fruits, but he became worried when she didn't return," Ms Wairimu said.