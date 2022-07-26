Teacher found dead, weeks after another died by suicide

Residents of Kirerema village in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after another primary school teacher died by suicide.

Anthony Chomba, 45, was found hanging from a tree on his farm on Monday but it could not be immediately established why he took own life.

Kirinyaga East Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Millicent Ochuka said the teacher did not leave behind any suicide note.

She said police would investigate the death.

Family members said Mr Chomba left his house, sneaked into the farm unnoticed and hanged himself with a rope.

They became suspicious when the teacher failed to return home, prompting them to start searching for him.

They found him dangling from a rope that had been tied on a macadamia tree.

Mr Chomba’s father, Julius Njuki, said he learnt about the death of his son, a teacher at Kiandai Primary School, with great shock.

"Before he died, my son looked happy and he didn't show any signs of depression. We are yet to come to terms with his death," said Mr Njuki.

Mr Chomba’s mother, Rose Nyambura, described her son as a hard-working and humble man.

"He was a teacher and farmer and we don't know why he snuffed out his life," said Mrs Nyambura as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Residents said they were still in shock about the incident.

Earlier this month, a teacher was found dead in a well in Kandongu village.

Nancy Wangithi Karuria, 56, who taught at Wakaniu Primary School, left a suicide note, saying she killed herself because of huge debts she owed women’s groups and banks.