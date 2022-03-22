Teacher among three killed in Kirinyaga road crashes

Three people, including a primary school teacher, have died in separate road crashes in Kirinyaga County.

In the first incident, a motorcycle rider and his passenger died on the spot when they crashed into a matatu in Kibingoti village, Ndia Constituency on Monday night.

According to the police, the matatu was heading towards Karatina from Sagana town when it collided head on with the motorcycle which was coming from the opposite direction.

The rider was trying to overtake another vehicle when he hit the matatu.

Police arrived shortly after the accident and took the bodies of the victims to Karatina Hospital mortuary while both the vehicle and the motorcycle were towed to Sagana Police Station and detained there for inspection.

Teacher killed

And in Kimbimbi, a teacher was hit and killed by a car. He was going towards Kutus from Kimbimbi market when he was run over by the car.

Witnesses said they saw the car swerve before it hit the teacher who was riding a motorcycle.

Mwea East Sub-county police boss Daniel Kitavi said the body of the teacher was taken to Mwea Mission Hospital mortuary.

He said investigations have been launched to establish the actual circumstances under which the accidents took place.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici expressed her concerns over increasing accidents and asked road users to observe traffic rules.