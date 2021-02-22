Student arrested over arson attack at girls' school

Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested a Form Three student at a boys’ school who is linked to an arson attack at a girls' secondary school.

The student allegedly sneaked into Mugumo Girls High School last week and helped the girls to set their dormitory on fire.

He was seized Monday morning and locked up at Kianyaga Police Station for questioning.

According to the Kirinyaga East Sub-County Police Commander Anthony Wanjuu, the student, from King David Kamama Boys' High School in the neighbouring Embu County, was at home in Gichugu after he was expelled over indiscipline when he went to Mugumo and gave the girls a box of matches which they used to burn the dormitory.

He allegedly entered the girls' school through the assistance of one of the students there, who is a friend.

Mr Wanjuu said the student was apprehended at his parents' home in Kimunye village following investigations into the arson attack, that left property worth thousands of shillings destroyed.

Mr Wanjuu said the suspect will be charged jointly with nine girls from Mugumo Secondary School who had earlier been picked up as prime suspects in the crime.

He warned that police will not spare any learner found implicated in criminal activities.