Student arrested over arson attack at girls' school

Mugumo Girls School

Mugumo Girls High School in Kirinyaga County where a boy from another school allegedly sneaked in last week and helped the girls to set their dormitory on fire.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested a Form Three student at a boys’ school who is linked to an arson attack at a girls' secondary school.

