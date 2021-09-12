State resumes buying rice from Mwea farmers

Mwea Rice

Rice milling in progress at Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Society mill in Wang'uru. The government has resumed buying rice from farmers in Mwea.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The government has resumed buying rice from farmers in Mwea, Kirinyaga County following the release of Sh700 million.

