Slain NHIF employee Lilian Waithera buried

Emotions ran high as the slain National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) employee Mary Lilian Waithera was laid to rest at Karumandi village in Kirinyaga County.

Ms Waithera, 47, was shot dead in Nairobi city centre as she was walking home from work.

As she was being laid to rest, some relatives and friends broke down and wept uncontrollably and they had to be assisted.

Speaker after speaker condemned the killing of Ms Waithera whom they described as a visionary and hard-working person.

A Catholic priest Fr Wilfred Mwaura said it was sad that Ms Waithera had gone so soon.

He condemned the shooting, saying no one had the right to take away anyone’s life.

"Thou shall not kill. We leave it to God, we are praying for those who committed this crime to realise their mistakes and repent of their mistakes before they depart from this world," said the priest.

He stressed that the killers will be answerable to God unless they repent of their sins.

The family insisted that their daughter was brutally eliminated for reasons which are yet to be established and demanded justice.

"We are demanding that those who fatally attacked our daughter be identified and brought to book," said Mr Robbert Mbogo, a brother-in-law of the deceased.

The family said that even though they have forgiven the killers, what happened to Ms Waithera will remain etched in their minds forever.

"We have forgiven those who killed our daughter but we are calling on the detectives to expose them," said Ms Rosemary Wanjiru, a sister-in-law of the deceased.

On February 13, after a normal working day, Ms Waithera was going home in the company of a friend when suddenly she started complaining of chest pains before she collapsed.

She was rushed to Nairobi hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was transferred to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary where a postmortem examination was performed and a pathologist found a bullet lodged in her body.