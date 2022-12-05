Six-year old girl drowns in Kirinyaga

A six-year old school girl drowned after she plunged into a well at Kandongu in Kirinyaga County.

The Sunday incident left the family and residents of the sprawling village reeling in shock.

According to residents, the pre-primary pupil was playing with her two colleagues near the well when she accidentally slipped and fell into the water.

It was then that her colleagues screamed for help, attracting scores of residents who responded fast but found the victim had died.

" We are still in shock following the death of the pupil who hails from the village," said Mr David Wachira.

Another resident, Madrid Wangechi told of how she saw the children near the well and chased them away.

"The children returned to the well after I left for a church service. I was shocked to learn later that one of the girls has lost her life," she said.

According to the victim's mother, Faith Wambui, she left her daughter under the care of the grandmother in the morning.

" When I returned home in the evening, I was shocked to learn of what had happened to my beloved daughter," she said.

Police retrieved the minor’s body and took it to Kerugoya referral hospital mortuary.