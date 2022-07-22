Six suspect arrested in killing of a university student

Six prime suspects in the murder of a university student have been arrested in Kirinyaga County. The suspects were flushed out of their hideouts on Friday and locked up at the Kerugoya Police Station for questioning. County Commissioner Moses Ivuto said the suspects will face murder charges after investigations are completed.

He said murder is a serious crime and the suspects must face the law to serve as a warning to others.

"We are not going to spare criminals who are involved in illegal activities in the region," he said.

Kirinyaga University student Collins Kipchumba was violently robbed in Kutus town in June. The third-year student was allegedly hit in the head with a blunt object, rendering him unconscious. He succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Following the murder, students protested, demanding the arrest of the culprits. They barricaded the Kagio-Kutus road and destroyed property, accusing police of failing to provide security in the area.

Commissioner Ivuto said security had improved in the region and that there should be no cause for alarm.

He thanked residents for cooperating with the police in the fight against crime and told them to keep up the spirit.