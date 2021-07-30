Shock for family after infant's body vanishes from Kerugoya hospital

Kerugoya Referral Hospital in Kirinyaga

The Kerugoya Referral Hospital in Kirinyaga County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By George Munene

Nation Media Group

The body of a seven-month-old baby girl has disappeared from Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary in Kirinyaga County, triggering protest and dismay from family members.

