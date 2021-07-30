Shock for family after infant's body vanishes from Kerugoya hospital

The body of a seven-month-old baby girl has disappeared from Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary in Kirinyaga County, triggering protest and dismay from family members.

The child, Princess Wambui, had succumbed to pneumonia on Thursday last week and was taken to the morgue for preservation.

However, family members were shocked on Friday when they were informed that the body, which they had gone to collect for burial, could not be traced.

Emotions ran high as family members confronted mortuary attendants demanding that the body of the child, which was scheduled to be laid to rest in Kiangungu village, be produced.

As mourners protested, mortuary attendants hurriedly left the morgue without giving an explanation for the disappearance.

The baby's family has accused the hospital's management of being irresponsible, with the child's mother, Purity Wangari, vowing that she will not rest until she gets her daughter's body.

"Mortuary attendants and the hospital management should tell us where they took the body of my daughter," she told Nation.Africa as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Family members said all burial arrangements were complete and that a grave was already dug.

"I could not believe it when mortuary attendants told us the body had vanished into thin air. I wanted to give my daughter a decent send-off but now I'm confused," said Ms Wangari.

A relative, Faith Wangeci, said the burial had to be cancelled despite mourners coming from as far as Nairobi and other parts of the country.

The family has now threatened to sue the hospital.