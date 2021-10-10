Shock as man digs his grave, hangs himself in Kirinyaga

Residents of Rwathia village in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after a man dug his own grave before killing himself.

Armed with a sharp panga to prevent anyone from putting out the fire, Joel Muthike, 48 set his house ablaze and kept guard before he dug the grave and hanged himself.

The motive behind Muthike’s actions could not be immediately established. However, family members said the victim had been living a quiet life after separating with his wife 20 years ago.

Family members suspected that he was depressed.

"My brother dug a shallow grave before he hanged himself on a tree with a rope," the victim's brother Elias Murimi said.

Mr Murimi said his brother will be buried in the grave he dug. “We believe he wished to be buried in the grave he prepared himself and we shall lay him to rest right here," he said.

The victim’s sister Catherine Wambui said her brother’s action baffled everyone.

“Personally I almost collapsed when I found my brother’s body dangling from a mango tree with a rope round his neck," she said.

Residents said the incident sent shock-waves across the entire village. "We are still trying to come to terms with the death of our village mate," Mr John Matu said.

Kirinyaga East Sub-County Police Commander Anthony Mbogo said investigations have been commenced to establish the circumstances leading to Muthike’s death.