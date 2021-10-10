Shock as man digs his grave, hangs himself in Kirinyaga

Crime scene

A man dug his own grave before killing himself in Rwathia village in Kirinyaga County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Residents of Rwathia village in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after a man dug his own grave before killing himself.

