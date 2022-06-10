Sh53m innovation centre opens at Kirinyaga university

A Sh53 million workshop to promote advancement of science, technology and innovation has opened at Kirinyaga University.

The facility was funded by the National Research Fund (NRF).

NRF acting CEO Jemimah Onsale said the facility is well equipped with modern information, communication technology (ICT) and engineering equipment that will be used by students in learning and carrying out research.

"As you know, we have a government policy, that is Vision 2030, which has identified science, technology and innovation as a foundation pillar which will help to support the development agenda of our country and this comes through research," Dr Onsale said.

She said NRF was committed to creating a conducive environment for researchers, whose work will be transformed into products that will enable the country to grow economically.

"We shall support scientists at the learning institutions to conduct research to address challenges facing the country and come up with solutions to spur economic growth through establishment of industries," she said.

She said 20 institutions of learning had been funded to become centres of excellence.

"We have spent Sh1 billion to establish such facilities for research in universities. We want our country to be industrialised," she said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Mary Ndung'u explained how the university used the money.

"The funds have enabled us to buy state of the art equipment for mechanical, electrical and civil engineering courses. This is a great day for our university," she said.