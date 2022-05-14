Several projects underway to develop roads in Kirinyaga

The government has embarked on the construction of four major roads within the expansive Mwea Constituency in Kirinyaga County at a cost of Sh9.5billion.

Infrastructure Principal Secretary Paul Maringa said the roads, 256 kilometres in total, will take three years to complete.

The roads will open up the semi-arid constituency, Kenya's rice granary.

Farmers have been experiencing problems when ferrying their produce to the market after harvest due to lack of passable roads.

Prof Maringa observed that the Constituency which is an economic hub of the region had only four kilometre tarmacked roads and the government is determined to improve Infrastructure in the area.

He said the Sagana-Kirwara, Piai-Murinduko, Kimbimbi-Kanjinji and Mutithi-Kagio will be built to benefit residents who had been suffering for decades.

The PS said funds for the project were available and the roads will be done with strict supervision from government engineers to ensure they are completed on time.

"Contractors are on site and construction work has commenced," he said on Friday at Nguka village as he inspected the roads.

Accompanied by Kenya Rural Roads Authority Director General Philemon Kandie and area Member of Parliament Kabinga Wathayu, the PS said the government takes the project seriously.

He said the Mutithi- Kagio road will be the longest and will be tarmacked at a cost of Sh3 billion.

Prof Maringa took issue with government critics from the area who had been claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta had not done anything in terms of development.

"Contrary to the impression created, this is the region where the government has invested heavily in terms of infrastructural development. We have tarmacked roads in Gichugu, Kirinyaga Central and Ndia constituencies and even built markets.Those attacking the government should be ignored," he said.

Prof Maringa asked the residents to reciprocate by voting for President Kenyatta's preferred successor, ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"If the residents want development to continue they should vote for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential flagbearer, Mr Odinga," he said.

He said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto had nothing to offer and he should be rejected.

Prof Maringa warned that the residents will regret should they make a mistake of voting for the wrong political camp.