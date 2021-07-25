Roads upgrade in Kianyaga expected to spur economic growth

Anne Wiguru Kianyaga town

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (right) flags off a truck during the launch of the project to upgrade roads in Kianyaga town.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has launched the upgrading of roads in Kianyaga town and improvement of the drainage system.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.