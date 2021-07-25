Roads upgrade in Kianyaga expected to spur economic growth

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has launched the upgrading of roads in Kianyaga town and improvement of the drainage system.

This involves the upgrading of 4.6 kilometres of roads.

Ms Waiguru said that the roads which are being upgraded include, Catholic Dispensary, Kiburia and Kamiigua-Rukenya.

She said that the upgrade, which is being done through the Stormwater Drainage and Urban Improvement Project, is meant to improve water drainage systems and offer sustainable storm water management in various towns in Kirinyaga County.

The governor noted that the project, which is a collaboration between her administration and national government, will change the face of the fast growing town and provide an inclusive, efficient and conducive business environment that will spur economic growth in the region.

This project is one of the major transformative infrastructural development programmes being undertaken in the county’s urban towns.

Cabro pavements

Other towns that have been upgraded include Kerugoya, Kutus and Kagio, where about 25,000 square meters of cabro pavements have already been laid. More than 800 car park slots have also been set up.

The upgrades have also provided easy access to business premises.

A similar upgrade programme is currently going on in Wang’uru town where over 30 kilometres of roads are being tarmacked while Kutus town is also earmarked for tarmacking.

“The projects are part of an elaborate plan by the county government to continually improve the towns’ infrastructure as an enabler to socio-economic development and improved livelihoods for all the residents,” the governor said.

The Kirinyaga County government has also been building modern markets in various towns in with the aim of providing a conducive environment for traders.

In the last three years, Ms Waiguru’s administration has built a total of 11 markets which include Makutano, Wang’uru, Kagio, Kutus, Kerugoya, Kianyaga, Kagumo, Kiamutugu, Sagana and Kibingoti.

Vital bridge

Recently, the Kirinyaga County also started building a vital bridge in Mwea East where residents have had to walk for long distances to access markets, schools and health facilities due to lack of the crucial link in Ngucui.

The Gacuriamuoyo bridge, which is expected to be completed before the end of this year, will connect Murinduko and Tebere wards.

For a long time, residents have been crossing River Nyamindi using a wooden makeshift footbridge which is sometimes washed away by floods during rainy seasons.

Several residents, including school children, have drowned while crossing the river using the makeshift bridge.