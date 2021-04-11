Waiguru waives penalties, reduces licence fees for traders

Kirinyaga County government has waived penalties for traders in region in a bid to cushion them from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The county has also reduced trading licence fees for traders who have been struggling to remain in business.

Governor Anne Waiguru said her administration sympathises with the traders who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"Due to the surge of the deadly Covid-19 and the adverse effects the pandemic has had on the economy, the county government of Kirinyaga, in a bid to cushion the business community, has hereby waived penalties and lowered licence fees," she said in a statement to the media.

Ms Waiguru said her administration has given 100 per cent waiver on accumulated interest and penalties on land rates, property rates and rent for 30 days. This takes effect on April 15 this year.

Single business permits

She also extended payment deadline for single business permits and liquor licences to May 15.

The matatu industry was also not left out. The governor announced that she had waived matatu parking fees for the month of April.

Further, Ms Waiguru said traders will be exempted from paying market access fee for a month.

Traders with single business permits will get a 25 per cent waiver.

Those applying for medical certificates and working in the hospitality industry will get 100 per cent waiver of fees.

Ms Waiguru stressed that the war on the coronavirus is still on and urged Kirinyaga residents to continue observing Ministry of Health’s guidelines.