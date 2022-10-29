Reprieve for Kirinyaga rice growers as scientists develop anti-snail chemical

Kirinyaga rice farmers have heaved a sigh of relief after agricultural scientists developed a chemical to control millions of snails wreaking havoc in the giant Mwea Irrigation Scheme.

A chemical known as Biograde has been tested and established to be effective in getting rid of the voracious feeders, said Vincent Koskei, a senior scientist at the National Irrigation Authority (NIA).

"This chemical is ready for use and will be in the market next year," he told reporters at the scheme on Friday.

He observed that snails are some of the most voracious pests and urgent measures should be taken to tame them.

The snails, first seen in the area in 2019, have spread throughout the 30,600-acre scheme and feed on rice.

Mr Koskei explained that the snails can wipe out one acre of rice in one week if not controlled.

Mwea is the first scheme to be invaded by the snails in Africa, he added.

"This problem is only in Mwea and we have discovered the snails were deliberately introduced in the scheme at the Tebere section by unknown people," he said.

The NIA, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis), Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) and the Kirinyaga government were working together to help farmers, he said.

Farmers are using preventive methods to save their crop.

"We have advised farmers to keep on drying up the rice farms to eliminate the snails. Snails are aquatic pests and can't survive on dry land,” Mr Koskei said.

The farmers lamented that they had incurred heavy losses since the snails landed in the scheme.

"Snails start feeding on rice immediately after it is transplanted and they have been a big headache to us," farmer Simon Njogu said.

The discovery of the anti-snail chemical was good news, farmers said.

"We thank the government for coming to our rescue," Mr Njogu added.

The Mwea scheme produces 80 per cent of rice in Kenya and the government is keen to save it from collapse.