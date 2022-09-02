Remote Kirinyaga village where locals bury their dead without coffins

In the remote Ndindiruku colonial village in Kirinyaga County, it is difficult for residents to give their dead decent burials.

Due to poverty, villagers bury the dead without coffins.

They stash the bodies of their departed ones in gunny bags burying them in graves in their homesteads.

Villagers complained that burial expenses had risen, forcing many to bury their relatives without coffins.

There is no public cemetery and villagers lay their loved ones to rest in congested plots where they have put up dwellings.

"Here, we walk on graves due to lack of space," one resident said.

Almost all the houses in the area have graves around them.

"We would like to give our loved ones decent burials but we can't afford it. For poor people like us, there is no dignity in death,” Mr James Kibara said.

“Due to poverty, we have to dump bodies in graves without coffins. It is disrespectful to the dead but there is nothing we can do about it."

Rice fields

Most villagers eke out a living by working as casual labourers in rice fields, quarries and horticultural plantations.

On a good day, they can earn Sh300, which is not enough to feed and educate their children.

They said the cheapest coffin costs Sh7,000 and many of them cannot raise that kind of money.

So they use gunny bags, one costing just Sh50, to bury their dead.

"We just wrap the body in a gunny bag and bury it," another resident said.

Burials take a short time, they said, as no church leaders are invited to conduct funerals and pray. "To bury the body, it takes us only 20 minutes," Mr Peter Ngugi said.

Grave concern

They said the situation was of grave concern.

"Unless the government intervenes, this practice will continue," said Mr Alexander Nzomo.

Tebere ward MCA Peter Karinga acknowledged that the situation was serious.

He said he had helped one family that was about to bury their relative in a gunny bag.

Mr Njeru Ndiga, 30, succumbed to an illness at home and family members decided to dispose of his body immediately.

But Mr Karinga got wind of what was about to happen and intervened.

Respectful send-off

He bought a coffin for the family and the young man was accorded a respectful send-off.

"Were it not for my quick response, the deceased would also have been buried in a sack," Mr Karinga said.

He lamented that some people were still using primitive methods of burying bodies.

The politician advised villagers to form burial welfare self-help groups so as to be able to meet funeral expenses.

He said the dead must be given the respect they deserve.

Mr Karinga said it is against local cultural beliefs to bury a person without a coffin.

Church leaders in the area called on villagers to seek assistance from well-wishers when they lose their relatives instead of burying them in such a manner.