Raila, Karua tour Kirinyaga, pledge to bring down cost of living

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga on Thursday took his campaigns to Kirinyaga County and pledged to help bring down the cost of living if elected on August 9.

He lamented that Kenyans were suffering due to high prices of basic commodities and his government would come up with a lasting solution to the problem.

Addressing roadside rallies in Kagio and Kerugoya, Mr Odinga asked Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and vote for him ‘if they want to have a better life’.

"Prices of sugar and maize flour as well as other foodstuffs have gone up beyond the reach of many Kenyans. Some citizens, especially those from very poor families, are suffering from hunger. We shall tackle these problems," he said in Kagio.

Mr Odinga said he was a patriotic leader who would work to liberate Kenyans.

"I have been sacrificing myself for the sake of Kenyans and I will revive the economy to uplift their living standards," he said.

With his running mate Martha Karua, Mr Odinga vowed to eradicate corruption, which he noted is rife in all sectors of the economy.

Worst enemy

"Corruption is our worst enemy currently and my government will stamp it out," he said.

"My critics said I couldn't climb the mountain. They were wrong. I have gone to the top and there will be no retreat."

Mr Odinga and his Kenya Kwanza rival, Deputy President William Ruto, have been engaged in a tough battle for control of Mt Kenya votes.

Political analysts say that because the region has no ‘serious’ presidential candidate this year, its more than five million votes are up for grabs.

Mr Odinga’s popularity in the region has been rising since he named Ms Karua his running mate.

The ODM leader pitched tent in Nyeri on Tuesday before heading to Kiambu on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Dr Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua accused the State of using chiefs to mobilise people to attend Mr Odinga’s rallies in Nyeri.