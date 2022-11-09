Protests mar Mwea farmers’ polls 

Protests and confusion marred the Mwea Irrigation Scheme Water Users Association elections, with some rice farmers claiming the voter's register contained ‘dead’ voters.

The exercise was to elect 70 Association leaders to manage and distribute irrigation water to the scheme in the next three years.

At Kiandegwa, Thiba, Nguka and Wamumu, the farmers demanded the ‘dead’ voters be struck out of the register before the elections were done.

"Our parents who died long time ago, leaving rice fields to us are still in the voter's register. We are now the ones who are growing rice in the farms that we inherited but we are being locked out of the polls. We want to know why the dead are used to vote in this crucial exercise," said Ms Magdaline Wangechi.

The farmers said they were confused as they had not been informed in which units they were supposed to cast their votes.

" We are being turned away at various units where the polls are taking place," another farmer said.

The farmers also complained that some candidates were importing non-farmers to vote for them.

"We have seen outsiders who are not farmers here and they should not be allowed to participate in the exercise," another farmer, Mr James Waweru said.

Mr John Ndung'u said the polls were not free and fair and vowed not to recognise the outcome.

Massive rigging

"I'm one of the candidates but I'm not happy with the manner in which the polls are being conducted. There is massive rigging and bribery which is going on," said Mr Ndung'u.

The association chairman Mauricious Mutugi was among the leaders defending their seats.

He denied claims that there was rigging saying he was satisfied with the process.

"Those peddling false claims are sensing defeat and they should be ignored," said Mr Mutugi.

He expressed confidence he will recapture his seat during the polls presided over by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Mr Mutugi said the elections will go on despite opposition by his rivals and some rice growers.