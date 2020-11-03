Policeman accused of killing colleague held for 14 more days.

A police officer accused of shooting and killing his colleague on Sunday will be detained for 14 more days to facilitate investigations.

Luka Kimunge was arrested after the incident at Gathambu Coffee Factory in Kirinyaga County, which followed a verbal confrontation that degenerated into a physical fight.

Victim James Oburu died at the scene.

Kimunge was apprehended shortly after and taken to Baricho Police Station for questioning.

Following an application by Inspector Emmanuel Akoy, a Baricho court said Tuesday that Kimunge will be held at the local police station and undergo a mental health assessment before any criminal charges are preferred against him.

Inspector Akoy had asked the court for more time for investigations, saying the post-mortem was yet to be carried out.

He said the case file had been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice, and which police were awaiting.

Senior Resident Magistrate Monica Kivuti said the suspect will be taken back to court on November 16.

Earlier, Kirinyaga West Sub-County police boss Joseph Mwika said police had not yet established what the two police officers argued about before the shooting.

The body was taken to Kibugi Funeral Home.

