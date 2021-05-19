Policeman accused of defiling 9-year-old daughter

A policeman was on Tuesday arrested in Kirinyaga County for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter.

Kirinyaga East Sub County police boss Anthony Wanjuu said the officer will face incest charge once investigations are complete

"The police constable is not above the law. He will soon be arraigned," Mr Wanjuu said.

The officer allegedly defiled his nine-year-old daughter.

The girl’s mother said she had left the house to do some work in the farm when her husband turned against their daughter.

When she returned home, the woman found her daughter crying and asked what had happened.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother who rushed her to the hospital.