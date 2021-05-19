Policeman accused of defiling 9-year-old daughter

Handcuffs
handcuffs
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

A policeman was on Tuesday arrested in Kirinyaga County for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter.

