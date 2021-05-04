Police pursue Kirinyaga woman who battered, injured husband

Police in Kirinyaga are pursuing a woman accused of battering and seriously injuring her husband following a domestic dispute.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

