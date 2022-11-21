Police pursue gang that killed man in church and injured pregnant woman

Police in Kirinyaga are looking for a gang that killed a man in a church and seriously injured a pregnant woman but disappeared without stealing anything.

The attack happened on Sunday when a terror group raided Kiumbu village in Kirinyaga County.

Josphat Murimi, 36, was relaxing in a local church when the gangsters attacked him.

They then proceeded to Kiumbu trading centre in the same village and stabbed the woman, Mercy Auma, 30, in the stomach.

She was rushed to Kerugoya Referral Hospital .

The gangsters did not steal anything from the victims, leaving residents reeling in shock.

Residents suspected that young boys who had dropped out of school were part of the gang.

"We are yet to establish the motive behind the senseless attack because the attackers did not steal anything," said resident Lucy Wangechi.

Other residents suspected that the attackers could be members of a religious sect.

Stabbed him several times

Area Chief Henry Kariuki explained that the man was seated in the church compound when the gangsters stabbed him several times with knives, killing him on the spot.

"The gang then turned to the unsuspecting pregnant woman and badly injured her," Mr Kariuki said.

Relatives of the deceased man said they learnt about his death with great shock.

"When I heard that our son had been killed, I almost fainted," said Josphat Kiriga, an uncle of the man.

The families of the victims are now demanding that the matter be investigated and the culprits be brought to book.

"We want justice done following the beastly attacks," Mr Kiriga said.

Residents said they were living in fear following the attacks and called on police to beef up security in the area.

"We fear that we may be the next target of the gang and we are asking police to ensure that we are well protected," said Ms Jane Wambui.

Mwea East sub-county Police Commander Daniel Kitavi said the attacks were being investigated and asked residents to be patient.