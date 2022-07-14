Police probe transportation of Sh2 million coffee without escort

Managers of the Thirikwa Coffee Society in Kirinyaga County are being investigated for transporting 186 bags of coffee worth Sh2 million belonging to farmers without a police escort.

Police discovered the coffee when the lorry ferrying it to a miller in Ruiru was involved in an accident on Wednesday evening in Rwambiti village, Gichugu sub-county.

Kirinyaga East sub-county police boss Anthony Wanjuu said that coffee from factories should be guarded by police when it is transported to a miller to prevent theft.

He said factory managers needed to explain why they allowed coffee to be transported without police security.

"We have summoned the officials to explain why they flouted the requirement," said Mr Wanjuu.

Because of rampant coffee thefts in the region, he said, all coffee societies and the local security team agreed that farmers' produce should be safeguarded.

“We would like to know why management failed to ask for a police escort. We were not contacted, until we learnt of the matter after the accident took place," he said.

A society employee, he said, fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the driver alone, and he was being sought for questioning.

He suspected that there was a plot to steal farmers' produce.

"[If] it is established that the transportation of the produce was not properly authorised, legal action will be taken against the management officials," Mr Wanjuu said.