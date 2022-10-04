Police probe killing of a man in Kirinyaga over sugarcane 'theft'

Police in Kirinyaga are investigating the hacking death of a man allegedly by a relative, who accused him of stealing his sugarcane.

Hesbon Munene, 42, was found dead with serious head injuries on his cousin's farm in Ichang'i village, Mwea.

Pedestrians stumbled upon the man’s body lying in a pool of blood on Monday afternoon. They raised the alarm, drawing the attention

of villagers, who reported the matter to the Wang'uru Police Station.

As the body was being taken to Kibugi Funeral Home, family members broke down and wept uncontrollably and had to be assisted away by sympathisers.

Area police boss Daniel Kitavi assured the family that the killer will be found and face legal action.

Mr Kitavi said Mr Munene had been accused of stealing sugarcane belonging to a relative.

"We have received information that the deceased [man] was a suspected thief but we are yet to establish the truth. The prime suspect in the murder will also be sought for questioning," he said.

Mr Zachary Njogu, an uncle of the victim, said he learnt of the death with great shock.

"I didn't believe Munene was dead until I saw his body," Mr Njogu said.

The deceased man’s mother, Nancy Wangithi, was overwhelmed by emotions when she saw the body of her son.

"A relative had threatened that he would kill my son for repeatedly stealing his sugarcane. Now he has made good on his threats," Ms Wangithi said as she sobbed.

The family is now crying out for justice.