Police in Embu hunt for man who defiled minor after date with her mum

Police are looking for a man who allegedly defiled a 12- year-old school girl while her mother was asleep at Mugoya in Embu County.

The suspect sexually abused the minor on Saturday after her mother went to sleep after a drinking spree with the man.

Embu West police boss Julius Kyumbule said the woman and the suspect who is believed to be her boyfriend had been seen in a social place drinking beer.

Moments later, the woman left for her home in the accompany of the suspect.

On arrival, the woman went straight to bed and slept.

It was then that the suspect lured the minor and took her to another house and defiled her before he escaped.

Later, the minor narrated her ordeal to her mother who reported the matter to the police.

Mr Kyumbule said police will ensure the suspect is arrested and prosecuted.

"We have crucial leads and very soon we shall apprehend the suspect," he said.

Mr Kyumbule said police treat sexual offences seriously and the suspect will not go unpunished.

He dismissed claims that the man drugged the woman before taking off with her daughter.

"What we know is that the woman and the man were friends and were drinking together," said Mr Kyumbule.