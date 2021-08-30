Police arrest more than 70 partying students in forest

Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested at least 79 merry-making students at a forest in Kirinyaga county.

The learners, who are based at various Nairobi colleges, were seized for violating Covid-19 rules while at a birthday party in Mount Kenya forest in Kimunye area, Gichugu Constituency.

During the arrest, police confiscated eight birthday cakes and impounded two mini buses and three matatus which the students had hired to travel to the area.

They were taken to Kianyaga police station and held for questioning.

All the drivers of the vehicles were also apprehended and booked at the same station.

After questioning, they were released on police bond pending court charges.

According to Kirinyaga East Sub-County police boss Anthony Wanjuu, the suspects were merry-making in the forest and did not have face masks on.

He said they were acting on a tip-off from area residents.