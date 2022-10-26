Outcry over rising accidents in Kirinyaga following deaths of two cousins

The deaths of two 21-year-old cousins in a vehicle accident on the Makutano-Embu road in Kirinyaga County has sparked an outcry, with residents saying the number of crashes on the route is rising.

Residents said hardly a week passes without an accident being reported in the region.

The two cousins died on Saturday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a lorry.

Lawrence Mwangi and Harrison Kariuki were riding on a motorcycle when they crashed into the lorry.

They suffered head, leg and hand injuries. They were rushed to Mwea Mission Hospital, where they died while being treated.

Mr Mwangi was a college student, while Mr Kariuki graduated from high school last year and was waiting to join college.

Residents are now calling for urgent interventions.

They urged the government to ensure traffic rules are enforced and road safety bumps are erected in crash hotspots to prevent more accidents.

"People are dying more often due to accidents which can be prevented," said Mr Philip Njogu.

Residents said the situation was serious and should be addressed urgently.

Injured in road accidents

"We are crying out for help. We are mourning following the deaths of our loved ones and the government should listen to us," said Mr Peter Karimi.

Last week, interdenominational religious leaders sought divine intervention to end road accidents in the region.

They lamented that many people had perished and others injured in road accidents.

They held a procession on the Rukenya-Kabare road as they prayed.

The leaders also poured anointing oils on blackspots to expel evil spirits that they said were responsible for the accidents.

Led by Anglican Priest David Nyoro, they said they were touched by the deaths and injuries of residents in vehicle and motorcycle plying accidents.

"We have decided to pray to save the lives of our people," Rev Nyoro said.

The leaders said they could not watch helplessly as their people, including worshipers, continued to die.