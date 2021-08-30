One dies after trench buries diggers in Kirinyaga

One worker died while four others were seriously injured on Monday after a trench they were digging collapsed and buried them alive in Kianderi, Kirinyaga County.

The survivors were rushed to Kerugoya Referral Hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

They were inside a fifteen-foot trench laying down water pipes when its walls caved in on them.

Their colleagues raised alarm, attracting scores of residents, county workers and police who managed to rescue four of the victims.

The men are employed by a Chinese Company awarded the tender to construct the project meant to supply water to Kutus and Kerugoya town.

A resident, Mr Aurelius Ngari Miano narrated how he heard screams and rushed to the scene only to find the victims trapped in the trench and rescuers trying to pull them out.

"Luckily, we managed to save four workers," he said.

Kirinyaga Central Deputy Commissioner Daniel Ndege accused the construction firm of negligence and warned that legal action will be taken against it.

"The company didn't not put in place safety measures and that is why the workers were buried. We have noted that there was a problem and we are going to summon the company's officials over the incident," said Mr Ndege.

The administrator said the survivors, who could not be immediately identified, hailed from different parts of the county.