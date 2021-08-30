One dies after trench buries diggers in Kirinyaga

trench kirinyaga buried alive

Residents rescue five construction workers who were buried alive as they dug a trench in Kiandieri village, Kirinyaga County on August 30, 2021.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

One worker died while four others were seriously injured on Monday after a trench they were digging collapsed and buried them alive in Kianderi, Kirinyaga County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.